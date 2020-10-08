Carole Copley Peninger, 78, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her residence. Born in Rowan County on April 25, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Irmena Leonard and Edward Franklin Copley. Carole worked as a deli manager at Food Lion and was a member of Trading Ford Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold L. Peninger and a grandson, Justin Thompson. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Brad Peninger (Heather) of China Grove, Michael Thompson (Ernestina) of Ohio; daughter, Lori Weaver (Mark) of Salisbury; grandchildren, Drew Leazer (Amber), Nick Weaver, Morgan Peninger, Krista Peninger, Grayson Thompson (Beth), and Alnino Thompson; great grandchildren, Kayden Leazer, MaKayla Leazer, Skylar Thompson, Sydney Thompson, and Hunter Thompson. Graveside Service: 11:00 am Monday, October 12, 2020 at Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144 with the Rev. Mike Motley officiating. Memorials may be made to Trading Ford Baptist Church, 3600 Long Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146 or Hope House for Ladies, care of Trading Ford Baptist Church, 3600 Long Ferry Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Peninger family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
.