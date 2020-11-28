Mrs. Carole H. Dellinger, 81, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Atrium Health Cabarrus Northeast Medical Center. Born February 20, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Archie and Nancy Bluster Howard. Carole was educated in the public schools of Rowan County; she was a graduate of Granite High School. Carole was known affectionately as "Trauma Mama", or just simply "Momma", by those who worked with her in the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) field. She retired from Rowan County EMS and continued to serve as a Reserve EMT, Training Division with the Salisbury Fire Department (Station 51) where she trained EMS personnel, for the county, in Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and CPR. Carole was the Medical Captain at the Granite Quarry Fire Department (Station 57) where she started the pilot Safe Kids program for Rowan County. She performed all the child safety seat checks in Rowan County and had a permanent child safety seat install station at Salisbury Fire Department Station 5. Carole was also an educator with Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and provided Medical Continuing Education classes for EMS/BLET personnel and CPR courses for various corporations and small businesses. She also worked with the Rowan County Rescue Squad early in her career.
Carole was preceded in death by her daughter, Robin Carole Webb, grandson-in-law, Andrew Lee Myers, and husband, Jimmie Lee Webb, Sr.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Tracy J. Webb-Goodman (Dwayne), and sons, Jimmie L. Webb, Jr. and Richard A. Webb (Olivia). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Kasey Webb, Alaina Myers (Andy), Marc Webb, Aleeya Webb-Goodman, Alan Goodman; her great granddaughter, Layla Marie Webb and her great grandson, Rhett Lee Myers and the multitudes of people whose lives she touched during her continued service to the community.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation (https://ncfff.org
).
