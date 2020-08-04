arolyn Ann Earnhardt Johnson, 85, of Kannapolis passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at her daughter's home. Born April 30, 1935 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late James and Sadie Wilhelm Earnhardt. Carolyn spent most of her formative years with her grandparents Burvil and Ida Earnhardt. During her working years, Carolyn was an executive secretary for Douglas Aviation. She loved the beach and loved to dance the night away. Aside from her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Vernon L. Johnson, Jr and her son, Vernon L. Johnson III. Carolyn is survived by her daughter Debbie Eudy and husband Raymond of Kannapolis; two grandchildren Zane Johnson and wife Jamie and Vernon L. Johnson IV, who is also known by the name of Jason McKendree; and four great grandchildren, Talden Johnson, Grace Johnson, Hunter Eudy and Gabriel Eudy. Service: A funeral service will be held to honor her life at 10:00AM Wednesday August 5, 2020 at Whitley's Funeral Chapel, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Interment: Interment will immediately follow in West Lawn Memorial Park, China Grove. The family will receive friends from 9:00 – 10:00 AM prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed online at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com