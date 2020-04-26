Carolyn Ashe Stiffel, 76, of Salisbury, died Friday, April 24 at Rowan Medical Center. Ms. Stiffel was born April 6, 1944 in Chattanooga, TN to Carl and Mollie Redmond Ashe. She was a graduate of Boyden High School and Catawba College. She received her Master's degree from NC A&T. She taught in the Davidson County School System for 31 years. She taught English at West Davidson High School and later served as a guidance counselor. After her retirement, she was a social worker and child advocate in Rowan County for ten years. Her nephew, Gregory Ashe, preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Leigha Stiffel Smith and husband, Reid, of Lexington; her son, Andy Stiffel and wife, Kimberly, of Huntersville; her brother, Michael C. Ashe and wife, Kathy; her grandchildren, David and Isabelle Smith, and Andrew, Ethan, and Owen Stiffel; her former husband, David Stiffel; her niece, Amy Trahan; and her special pet for 18 years, Rascals. Service: A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to , PO BOX 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8540 or at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 26, 2020