Carolyn Bame Hillard, 77, of Faith, passed away April 1, 2019. She was born April 19, 1941, in Salisbury to the late Charles H. Bame and Ruth Juanita Williams Bame. Mrs. Hillard attended Boyden High School and was a charter member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Salisbury where she was active in all phases of the church, especially singing in the church choir. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norvin Eugene Hillard. Mrs. Hillard is survived by her son, Eric Hillard of Faith; grandson, Damien Price Hillard of Faith; and sister, Norma Bame Cranford and husband, Zimmie “Buck” Cranford, of Rockwell. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Rowan Memorial Park in Salisbury, conducted by Mr. Shane Hildebrand. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Hillard family. Online condolences may be made at

913 West Main Street

Rockwell , NC 28138

