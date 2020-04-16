Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Barringer Corl, 82, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was born May 26, 1937, in Rowan County to the late Emmett Thomason Barringer and Maude Drye Barringer. Mrs. Corl was a 1955 graduate of Granite Quarry High School and then graduated from Salisbury Business College. She was employed by Wachovia Bank and Trust Company for 19 years and later Academy Restaurant. Mrs. Corl was a lifelong member of Christiana Lutheran Church where she served her church for 30 years as treasurer and 14 years as secretary. She was also an active member of the Gennie Thomas Bible Class, WELCA, and member of the church choir for 55 years at Christiana. She was preceded in death by her parents. Mrs. Corl is survived by her son, Michael Larry Corl and wife, Nikki, of Salisbury; granddaughters, Alli Corl and Ava Corl; and brother, Robert D. “Bobby” Barringer and family of Salisbury. Service: Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper and in an effort to limit the size of gatherings, services for Mrs. Corl will be private. Interment: Burial will be in Christiana Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christiana Lutheran Church, 6190 U.S. 52 Highway, Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Corl family. Online condolences may be made at

