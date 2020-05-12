Mrs. Carolyn Childress Conrad, 84, a former longtime resident of Thomasville, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Rowan Medical Center following a brief illness. Carolyn was born in Guilford County, October 13, 1935, a daughter of the late Muncie Albert Childress and Mary Alice Stewart Childress. She graduated from Thomasville High School in 1954 and went on to graduate from Marion College, now Indiana Wesleyan, with a B.S. in elementary education in 1958. She married Richard L. Conrad on September 13, 1970 at the Knollwood Baptist Church in Winston Salem. Carolyn retired in 1994 after 35 years of service as an elementary teacher with Thomasville City Schools. She spent most of her career at Liberty Drive Elementary School as a first grade teacher with her wonderful assistant, Helen Wilson. Carolyn was a lifelong Christian, attending Central Wesleyan, Knollwood Baptist, First Methodist in High Point and was a current member of First Methodist in Salisbury. She was preceded in death by her husband and a brother and his wife, Doug and Marcella Childress. Carolyn was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Aunt. She enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends. Carolyn was devoted to her family, especially her precious granddaughters. Surviving are a son, Phillip Conrad and his wife Melissa; two granddaughters, Taylor and Lindsey Conrad; a brother, Benny Childress and his wife Becky, loving nieces and nephews, and many special friends. A Celebration of Carolyn's life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at First Methodist Church in Salisbury by the Rev. Dr. Mark Conforti and the Rev. D. Mark Minner. The livestream link for the service can be found at FUMCSalisbury.org. A graveside service will follow at 4 p.m. at Rich Fork Baptist Church. Carolyn will lie in state at Thomasville Funeral Home Monday from 1 until 4 p.m. The family wishes to thank the caring and compassionate staff at Rowan Regional Medical Center, particularly Dr. Vineet Korrapati. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Central Wesleyan Church, First Methodist Church, Salisbury or to Rowan Helping Ministries. Online condolences for the Conrad family may be made at www.thomasvillefh.com
Published in Salisbury Post on May 12, 2020.