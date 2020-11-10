Carolyn Goodman Morrison, 76, of Rockwell passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her residence. Born in Rowan County on July 24, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Helen Freeman and James Frank Goodman. Carolyn was a homemaker and loved living in Rockwell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Morrison, whom she married on August 18, 1962; mother and step-father, Helen and Chester Davenport; father and step-mother, Frank and Lorraine Goodman; sister, Brenda Goodman Morrison. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Crash Morrison; grandsons, Will and Luke Morrison; half-sister, Cathy Burgess; best friends, Pat Morrison (husband Robert, deceased), John and Sandy Morrison, Jane McClenney (husband Huey, deceased). Lyerly Funeral Home is assisting the Morrison family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
