1/1
Carolyn Goodman Morrison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Goodman Morrison, 76, of Rockwell passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at her residence. Born in Rowan County on July 24, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Helen Freeman and James Frank Goodman. Carolyn was a homemaker and loved living in Rockwell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Morrison, whom she married on August 18, 1962; mother and step-father, Helen and Chester Davenport; father and step-mother, Frank and Lorraine Goodman; sister, Brenda Goodman Morrison. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Crash Morrison; grandsons, Will and Luke Morrison; half-sister, Cathy Burgess; best friends, Pat Morrison (husband Robert, deceased), John and Sandy Morrison, Jane McClenney (husband Huey, deceased). Lyerly Funeral Home is assisting the Morrison family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
523 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved