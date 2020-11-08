1/1
Carolyn Helms
Carolyn Ruth Helms, 66, of Kannapolis, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at her home. She was born May 17, 1954 in Cabarrus Co. to Catherine Overcash Helms and the late Clifford R. Helms Sr. Carolyn was a 1972 graduate of A.L. Brown High School, in 1976 she graduated from Davidson County Community College with an associate's degree, in 1978 Carolyn joined the U.S. Navy and became the rank of Chief Petty officer, she retired from the Navy in 1998. She was a member of Second Presbyterian church, Carolyn also was an administrator at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. She was preceded in death by her father Clifford Helms Sr. and brother, Charles D. Murray. Those left to cherish her memory, her mother Catherine Overcash Helms of Kannapolis, brother, Clifford R. Helms Jr. of Concord, sister, Diane Scott (Greg) of Kernersville, NC, nieces Brandi H. Stallans (Nick) of TN, Chaley Hopson (Steven) of Kannapolis, Candice Walker of TN, nephew Bryan Scott (Francie) of Winston-Salem, and a number of great nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park with Military graveside rites. Memorials may be made to Faithful Friends, 220 Grace Church Rd, Salisbury, NC 28147, Humane Society of Concord & Greater Cabarrus County, 2010 Wilshire Ct, Concord, NC 28025. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Whitley's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
Memories & Condolences

