Carolyn Elaine Herlocker Sides, 69, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at The Laurels of Salisbury. Born November 25, 1950 in Stanly County she was a daughter of the late James Calvin Herlocker and Mabel Layton Speight Herlocker. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond T. Sides, Jr. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother she loved her family dearly. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Raymond T. Sides, III (Stephanie), Jamie D. Sides; daughter, Tamara L. Sides; grandchildren, Amanda R. Mason (Dauthard), Dylan R. Sides (Sarah), James M. Sides, Dillon R. Sides; great-grandchildren, Lane and Emma-Rae Snider, Kylee and Layla Sides all of Salisbury. Service: A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 at Rowan Memorial Park Lakeside Mausoleum with Rev. Eric Flouton officiating. Memorial: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Sides family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Rowan Memorial Park Lakeside Mausoleum
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
