Carolyn Elaine Herlocker Sides, 69, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at The Laurels of Salisbury. Born November 25, 1950 in Stanly County she was a daughter of the late James Calvin Herlocker and Mabel Layton Speight Herlocker. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond T. Sides, Jr. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother she loved her family dearly. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Raymond T. Sides, III (Stephanie), Jamie D. Sides; daughter, Tamara L. Sides; grandchildren, Amanda R. Mason (Dauthard), Dylan R. Sides (Sarah), James M. Sides, Dillon R. Sides; great-grandchildren, Lane and Emma-Rae Snider, Kylee and Layla Sides all of Salisbury. Service: A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 at Rowan Memorial Park Lakeside Mausoleum with Rev. Eric Flouton officiating. Memorial: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Sides family.
