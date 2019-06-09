Carolyn Janette Hyde

Service Information
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
28083
(704)-933-2222
Obituary
Carolyn Janette Hyde, 82, passed away Friday morning, June 7, 2019, at Sherrills Ford Hospice House. The family will receive friends Wednesday evening, June 12 th , from 5:00-7:00 pm at Central Baptist Church. Funeral services to remember and celebrate the life of Mrs. Hyde will begin at 7:00 pm in the church, conducted by Rev. Curtis Parker, Rev. Dean Hunter and Rev. Troy Gourley. Private burial will take place at Carolina Memorial Park. On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the family and friends of Mrs. Hyde.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 9, 2019
