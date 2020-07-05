1/1
Carolyn Jones
Dr. Carolyn Jones, age 69, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at home. She was born February 16, 1951, in Salisbury, NC to James and Mary (Beatty) McConnaughey. She attended Boyden High School in Salisbury, NC and graduated from Thomas Jefferson HS in Brooklyn NY. She attended Duke University in NC, Fordham University in NY, and Bank Street College in NY and obtained her Bachelors, Masters and PhD in Education. She loved children and educated children from nursery through High School. She worked in the NYC Public School system for many years before retiring to work at a private Christian school, and eventually founding her own school, Children's Life Center in Staten Island, NY. Most recently, she worked in the Chester Upland School District in Chester, PA. and was the Pastor of Speak the Word Christian Church in Newark, DE. She was preceded in death by her brother, James McConnaughey Jr., and her sister Mary Paulette McConnaughey. She is survived by her husband, Larry Jones, Newark, DE, her sister, Betty Jo Donald (Edwin), Pine Grove, LA, her daughter, Bridget Okwedy (Christopher), Stanton, DE, her son, Kenneth Jones (Touraine), Monroe, NJ, her son Shamik Jones, Newark, DE, her mother in law, Janette Hawkins, Salisbury, NC, her brother in law, Eric Jones, Perth Amboy, NJ, her grandchildren, Kristiana Okwedy, Kristen Okwedy, Shevaun Pearson, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family, friends, and others whose lives Dr. Jones touched are invited to Victory Christian Fellowship, 100 Wilton Blvd, New Castle, DE, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11 am for the home going service with viewing from 9 am-10:45 am. Interment Private. Funeral services entrusted to Congo Funeral Home. www.congofuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Speak The Word Christian Church, through zelle at churchoffice@Speaktheworkcc.com or by mailing donation to 2 Linette CT, Newark, DE 19702

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 5, 2020.
