Carolyn Long McCoy, 85, of Belmont passed away April 29, 2020. She was born September 8, 1934 in Rowan County, a daughter of the late Gideon Henry Long and Callie Herrin Long. Carolyn graduated from Charlotte Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse and worked at Charlotte Memorial Hospital and Cramerton Clinic for many years. Carolyn lived in Belmont for a majority of her life and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Belmont. She enjoyed gardening and traveling and was a devoted health occupations teacher at South Point High School. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Bill Todd of Huntersville; son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Beth McCoy of Belmont; sisters, Ruth Goodman and Billie Anne Perrell; grandchildren, William, Ashley, and Daniel Todd, and Rachel McCoy; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Richard Daniel McCoy, Sr.. Service: A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Evergreen - “A Quite Place”. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 23 N. Central Avenue, Belmont, NC 28012. Condolence messages may be sent online at www.mcleanfuneral.com . McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the McCoy family.