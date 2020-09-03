Mrs. Carolyn DuAnne Moon Heilig, 78, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. Mrs. Heilig was born June 30, 1942 in Davidson County. She was a daughter of the late Charles Woody Moon and Lucy Nell Bost Moon. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Kannapolis. She worked for Cannon Mills and retired from Fieldcrest Cannon where she worked for 30 years as a reinspector. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Randy Heilig; daughter-in-law, Sandy Heilig, step-grandchild, Samantha Heilig; and a brother, Boyd Moon. Mrs. Heilig is survived by her husband, Robert Nolan Heilig; daughter, Tonya Roché and husband Eddie of Salisbury; son, Keith Heilig and fiancée Teresa Lloyd of Salisbury; adopted son, Wayne Carter of Salisbury; step-son, Timothy Heilig of China Grove; sister, Teresa Poole and husband Doug of Salisbury; sister-in-law, Peggy Moon (wife of Boyd) of Salisbury; four brothers, Barry Moon and wife Debbie of Thomasville, Gerald Moon and wife Elizabeth of Lugoff, SC, Herman Moon of Pennsylvania and Charles Moon and wife Wilda of Greensboro; three step-grandchildren, T.J., April and Dana; and three step-great grandchildren, Hunter, Kayleigh and Blake. Service: A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 pm Friday, September 4, 2020, at Solid Rock Worship Center. Rev. Mike Woodridge and Rev. Raymond Davis will officiate. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:45 pm Friday at Solid Rock Worship Center. Memorial: Memorials may be sent to Solid Rock Worship Center, 3000 Centergrove Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com
