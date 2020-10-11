Carolyn Ann Harris Reaves, 84, a longtime resident of the Bostian Heights Community, China Grove, passed away Friday afternoon, Oct. 9, 2020, at Morningside of Concord. Born Oct. 31, 1935, in Cecil, Ga., Carolyn was the daughter of the late Rev Arthur Clarence and Susie Connor Harris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Malcolm S. “Mac” Reaves, and her brothers, Clarence Harris of Kannapolis and Randall Harris of Smithfield. Mrs. Reaves had retired from Cannon Mills, Plant #1, #6 weave in 2003, after many years of loyal service, and had been an active member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church for over 50 years. A loving mother and grandmother, Mrs. Reaves loved her Lord and all of her family, especially her grandsons and great-grandsons. Family members include her three sons, Jeffrey M. Reaves, Plano, Tex., Mark A. Reaves, China Grove and Steaven C. Reaves, Asheville; her four grandsons, Matthew Reaves (Melissa), Andrew Reaves (Melissa), Jesse Reaves (Katie) and Patrick Reaves; her five great-grandsons, Andrew, Chanler, Bryson, Dawson and Asheton Reaves; her sister-in-law, Annah Laura Harris; and a number of loving nieces and nephews, including Phyllis Harris Berryman and Chrissie Berryman Wingler. Arrangements: Due to Covid restrictions, private graveside services will take place at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church Cemetery, officiated by Deacon Robin Cogan, Minister, and Rev. Kay Overcash. The family wishes to thank the entire staff of Morningside Assisted Living for their loving and attentive care for Mrs. Reaves for the last 2 years, especially during her final week. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3070 NC-152, Salisbury, NC 28146 or to Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
. Whitley's Funeral Home is serving the Reaves family.