Carolyn Whitehurst Polisky
1941 - 2020
Carolyn Whitehurst Polisky, 79, of China Grove, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at her residence. Born in Columbus, GA on March 3, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Esther Iantha Trawick Whitehurst and Obbie Lee Whitehurst. Carolyn attended Ashbrook High School in Gastonia, NC and enjoyed working at Sears as a salesperson. She attended Mt. Hope Church in Salisbury and loved to draw and raise flowers. She loved her husband, being at the beach, and especially loved her dogs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Polisky and brothers, Wade and Wendell Whitehurst. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Laura Huneycutt (Leslie) of China Grove and Cathy Cain (Chris) of Brooklyn Center, MN; sister-in-law, Brenda Whitehurst of Greer, SC; grandchildren, Chase Alexander Sawyer (Monica), Katie S. Lopez (Al) and Leslie Huneycutt, II; great-granddaughter, Kaydence Huneycutt. A service will be held at a later date to be posted on the Lyerly Funeral Home Website. Memorials may be made to Mt. Hope Church, 7004 Old Concord Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Polisky family and condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
523 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
