Caroyl Winecoff Carpenter, 83, of Kannapolis passed away June 16, 2019 at her home. She was born January 3, 1936 in Cabarrus County, a daughter of the late Leon and Lillian Brantley Winecoff. She was preceded in death by a son, Jason Carpenter. Caroyl retired from Pillowtex-Cannon Inc. after 35 years. She was a member of Concord Church of the Nazarene. Her joy in life was helping others. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home Annex Chapel officiated by Rev. Harold Davis and Rev. Dodd Parrish. Burial will follow at Center Grove Lutheran Church Cemetery. Her family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Saturday at Whitley's Funeral Home Main Chapel. Caroyl is survived by two sons, William Ralph Carpenter, Jeffrey Carpenter, two daughters, Crystal Carpenter Lear, Angelina Carpenter, 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Concord Church of the Nazarene FBO the youth and children's programs. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published in Salisbury Post on June 19, 2019