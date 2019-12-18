Carrie Inez Trexler Furr, 87, of Kannapolis, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, December 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Carrie was born on June 18, 1932 to the late Harvey Edward Trexler and Lela Evan Holshouser Trexler. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by all of her siblings, two sisters and six brothers. Carrie retired in 1998 from Cannon Mills and worked in Plant #1 and #4. She was a long-time and faithful member of Eastwood Baptist Church. She was always very active and loved to spend time outside doing yardwork and gardening. She also was very creative and enjoyed quilting,crocheting, and sewing. Those left to cherish her memory include nine children, Connie Gee, Paul (Betty) Furr, James (Pat) Furr, Patricia (James) Sellers, Evan Nettles, Linda (Herman) Hopson, Rhonda (Jeff) Kirby,Lorrie Lambert, and David (Bobbie) Furr; 30 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, and 7 great- great grandchildren, whom all loved her dearly. The family will receive friends at Eastwood Baptist Church on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Randall Ritchie officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at Carolina Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eastwood Baptist Church, 320 Cook St., Kannapolis, NC 28083. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 18, 2019