Carrie Idella Brown, age 37, passed on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at her home. Born on August 1, 1982 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of Terry Brown, Sr. and the late Deborah Jean Hamilton Brown. She was educated the Salisbury-Rowan County School System and was last employed at the Laurels of Salisbury. Carrie is survived by her children, Malik Brown of High Point, Tashawn Robinson and Niatyana Robinson of Salisbury; father, Terry Brown, Sr. of Salisbury; brother and sisters, Terry Brown, Jr of Salisbury, Teresa Brown of Concord, Sharnice Brown and Shant'e Brown of Salisbury; uncles and aunts, Pamela Miller, Kenneth Miller and Theodore "Mick" Brown, all of Statesville, John Haygood of Denver, Colorado, Walter Hamilton (Ele), Renita (Eugene) Craig, Nettie Hamilton, Connie Hamilton, Patsy Hamilton, Chris Hamilton, Timothy Hamilton and Pacrita Hamilton, all of Salisbury; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at A.R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. with the Visitation at 4pm and Memorial Service at 4:30pm. Rev. Paul Jones, Sr. will Officiate. At other times the family will receive friends at 407 Gold Hill Dr., Salisbury. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the Brown Family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com --
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 15, 2020