Cary Elizabeth Mundy Williams, 92, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Elm Croft Assisted Living Center in Salisbury. Elizabeth was born November 19, 1927 in Aiken, SC to the late Rison and Lula Mae Cain Mundy. She was a member of Pine Primitive Baptist Church in Churchland, NC. Elizabeth loved taking trips and spending time with her family. In addition to parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Alonzo "Buck" Williams; brothers, Lawrence Mundy, and Jerry Mundy; and sisters, Nellie Cotney, Ida Mae Widener, Eloise Bryant, and Joyce Swicegood. Elizabeth is survived by son, Billy Williams of Lexington; daughters, Anne Swicgood and Larry of Lexington, Janie Grabowski and Stan of Rockwell, Cathy Hannah and husband Ted of Salisbury; sisters, Doris Yon of Williston, SC, and Louise Redd of Windsor, SC; she is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be a private graveside service per Elizabeth's wishes at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care of Rowan 301 S. Main Street Suite 105 Salisbury NC 28144. The family would like to offer a special thanks to Dr. Chet Amin and staff, and of Carillon/Elm Croft Assisted Living for all of their care, love and support. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Williams family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 7, 2020