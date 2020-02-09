Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Allison. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Graveside service 11:00 AM Rowan Memorial Park Memorial service 3:00 PM Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab Chapel 820 Klumac Road Salisbury , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Elizabeth Allison, 96, passed away peacefully Feb. 2, 2020 at Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab. Catherine was born March 16, 1923, in Salisbury, to Annie Stafford Allison and Jack Allison. Catherine graduated from high school in Gastonia and attended Belmont Abby College. Wanting to help out during World War II, she volunteered as a Navy Wave where she served naval operations based in Norfolk, Va. She was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1945. She then located to Washington, D.C. where she began federal employment with the Navy followed by the Department of Defense and the Treasury Department. From 1956-1978, she served as a secretary in American Embassies in England, Australia, Austria, Greece, and NATO in Belgium. After retiring from foreign service, Catherine remained in Washington, D.C. for several years and then moved to Sarasota, Fla. She enjoyed her retirement years in Florida, staying active and making friends. She volunteered at the library and hospital there. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, movies, and fine arts performances. She loved animals and had several special cats during her life. Because of poor health, she returned to Salisbury in 2013 and moved to Trinity Oaks. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. In addition to her parents, Catherine was preceded in death by a sister, Mildred Allison Honeycutt; brother-in-law, William Honeycutt; and a cousin Harry Brown Heilig. She is survived by cousins, Johnsie Stafford Taylor (Wayne) of Salisbury, Charles W. Stafford of Tryon, and Sharon Stafford Wilcox of Salina, Kan. Visitaiton and Service: A graveside service will be Thursday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m. at Rowan Memorial Park conducted by the Rev. Brenda Bynum. Military honors will be provided by the Lyerly Joint Services Honor Guard. A memorial service will be Thursday, Feb. 13, at 3 p.m. at Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab Chapel, also conducted by the Rev. Brenda Bynum. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Helping Hand Fund, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 205 St. Paul's Church Road, Salisbury, N.C. 28146, or to Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab, 820 Klumac Road, Salisbury, N.C. 28144. The family would like to thank Trinity Oaks for their loving care and attention to Catherine for almost seven years. Also, a special thanks is given to Dr. Chet Amin and his medical staff for their care. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Allison family. Online condolences may be made at

