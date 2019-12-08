Mrs. Catherine Joan Ruthman Arbucci, 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 4, 2019. A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 pm Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Father Jerome Chavarria, C.Ss.R. will officiate. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:45 pm Wednesday at Lady's Funeral Home. Mrs. Arbucci was born in Hoboken, NJ. She was a daughter of the late William Ruthman and Lillian Ruthman. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Mrs. Arbucci enjoyed art and cooking. She also liked to travel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Louis Joseph Arbucci; brother, George Ruthman; and one sister, Jane Ruthman. Mrs. Arbucci is survived by son, Paul Arbucci of Lexington; three daughters, Grace Kane and husband Richard of Rochester, NY, Lisa Arbucci of Northome, MN and Catherine Starnes of Charlotte; one sister, Gloria Zielinski of Manalapan, NJ; three grandchildren, Maria, Brandon and Jeffrey; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials may be sent to , 1901 Brunswick Ave Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Arbucci.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 8, 2019