Catherine Clifton Goodnight, 73, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at home after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Born April 12, 1947 in Lumberton to Mary Catherine Yarborough Clifton and Fred DeVoe Clifton. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from Catawba College. For many years she worked as the Executive Assistant to the President of Catawba College and later the Administrative Director of the Shuford School of Performing Arts. She enjoyed reading and relaxing at the beach. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and was active with the Rowan Ramblers. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Philip B. Goodnight; daughters, Elizabeth G. Lapidus (Carey) of Greenville, SC and Catherine Anne Goodnight Robertson (Dan) of Rock Hill, SC; sister, Anne Kluttz (Jim) of Colorado; and two grandchildren, Zachary and Cameron. Special thanks from the family go to Brenda J. Parks for many years of love and care of our family, especially Cathy. Service: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside family service will be held at Thyatira Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Since we are unable to safely hold a memorial service, the family welcomes memories of Cathy and condolences on her page at summersettfuneralhome.com
. Memorial: Memorials may be made in her memory to Catawba College., 2300 West Innes St, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Goodnight family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
.