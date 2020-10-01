1/1
Catherine Fisher Beaver
Catherine Fisher Beaver, 85, died at her home before dawn on September 29, 2020 after two years of declining health. Her husband of 56 years preceded her in death on June 3, 2011. Survivors include her children, Cathy Hyatt (Frank) of Kannapolis, Lea Ann Walsh (Shawn, Sr.) of New Orleans, and Mark Beaver (Julie) of China Grove, eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren. Also surviving are twin sisters, Elaine Warfford Hicks (Bill) of Lexington and Lorraine Huneycutt (Jerry, deceased) of Salisbury along with sisters-in-law Linda Beaver (Mike) and Pat Bennick (Hermie, deceased), many cousins, nieces and nephews. Her parents were Edward and Rosa Stirewalt Fisher of China Grove. Catherine was one of two valedictorians of Rockwell High School when she graduated in 1953. She was also crowned Miss Rockwell High. She was employed by Cannon Mills, served as a telephone operator in Bradenton, Florida and was a supervisor for Draymore Manufacturing in Mooresville. Catherine attended Enochville First Baptist Church for 53 years where she was baptized and served as a deacon. She was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ and prayer warrior for everyone she loved. Her passions began with her home and family. She worked in her yard, flower beds and rose gardens. She was mom to three and Nana to many - handing out candy and ice cream when her babies (grandchildren and their friends) came to visit. She enjoyed her Holden Beach home for 52 years, collecting shells and creating crafts from treasures of the sea. She loved birds, butterflies and her dog, Duke, who also preceded her in death. Services will be held at Enochville First Baptist Church on October 2, 2020. Visitation/viewing will be in the sanctuary at 1:00pm just before the memorial service at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Concord. Pastor Lewis Whittington will officiate. Headquarters for the family will be at Catherine's home in Kannapolis. It is Catherine's wish that memorials be sent to First Baptist Church of Enochville at 2308 Davis Avenue in Kannapolis. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Enochville First Baptist Church
OCT
2
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Enochville First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
