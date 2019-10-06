Cathy Benfield Eubanks, 68 yrs old, of Granite Quarry, NC, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Glenn A Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, NC. Cathy was born in Rowan County to Paul and Patricia Benfield and the granddaughter of the late Garland and Ann Bringle of Granite Quarry and Banks and Lena Benfield of Mooresville. Cathy was a graduate of North Rowan High School. She is proceeded in death by daughter, Laurie Louann Jones and her loving father, Paul H. Benfield; older sister, Paula Kay Benfield and two younger brothers, Michael Allan Benfield and Barry Dale Benfield.. Those left to mourn her, are mother, Patricia Benfield Masters of Granite Quarry; her three children, son, Phillip Jones of Salisbury, Kendale Jones of Granite Quarry, and Shannon Jones of Granite Quarry; brothers, Paul Scott Benfield (Shelia) of Spencer and John Patrick Benfield of Rockwell; five grandchildren, Lyric Byrd, Tristen Garrett, Jaden Jones, Jace Jones, Gunner Spainhour and one great grandson, Cayson Byrd; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and many cousins. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Eubanks family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 6, 2019