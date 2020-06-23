Cathy Jackson Miller, 65, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Rowan County on July 30, 1954 she was the daughter of the late Gurney Jackson and the late Ruth Harwood Jackson. Cathy graduated from East Rowan High School and was a member of the Gospel Light Baptist Church. Cathy was a housewife and loved to do various crafts such as cross stitching, puzzles and loved collecting various things. Cathy was loved by many and will be missed by all of her friends and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Mickey Miller, grandparents who raised her Roy and Hettie Harwood, and half- sister Melba Davis. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Jimmy Miller of Salisbury whom she married on June 19, 1971, daughter; Randi Shuping (Eric) of Rockwell, brothers Alex Jackson (Lauren) of Southmont, and Randy Harwood of Gastonia; half-sisters, Joannie Davis and Darlene Roberts (John), grandchildren; Gavin Dougherty, Brendan Dougherty (Kaylee) and Kinsley Dougherty. Service: A visitation will be held Wednesday June 24, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at the Gospel Light Baptist Church 2121 Mooresville Road, Salisbury, NC 28147 with the funeral service to follow with the Rev. Anthony Wike officiating. Burial will follow at Brookhill Memorial Gardens, 8625 US Hwy 52, Rockwell, NC 28138,. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Miller family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 23, 2020.