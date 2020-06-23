Cathy Jackson Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cathy Jackson Miller, 65, of Salisbury passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Rowan County on July 30, 1954 she was the daughter of the late Gurney Jackson and the late Ruth Harwood Jackson. Cathy graduated from East Rowan High School and was a member of the Gospel Light Baptist Church. Cathy was a housewife and loved to do various crafts such as cross stitching, puzzles and loved collecting various things. Cathy was loved by many and will be missed by all of her friends and family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Mickey Miller, grandparents who raised her Roy and Hettie Harwood, and half- sister Melba Davis. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Jimmy Miller of Salisbury whom she married on June 19, 1971, daughter; Randi Shuping (Eric) of Rockwell, brothers Alex Jackson (Lauren) of Southmont, and Randy Harwood of Gastonia; half-sisters, Joannie Davis and Darlene Roberts (John), grandchildren; Gavin Dougherty, Brendan Dougherty (Kaylee) and Kinsley Dougherty. Service: A visitation will be held Wednesday June 24, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at the Gospel Light Baptist Church 2121 Mooresville Road, Salisbury, NC 28147 with the funeral service to follow with the Rev. Anthony Wike officiating. Burial will follow at Brookhill Memorial Gardens, 8625 US Hwy 52, Rockwell, NC 28138,. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Miller family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved