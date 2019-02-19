Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cathy Mae Kirchin. View Sign

Cathy Mae Kirchin, 69, of Granite Quarry, passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019 at her home in Granite Quarry. She was born July 2, 1949 in Rowan County, NC daughter of the late Reginald and Catherine Brown Kirchin. Cathy was a graduate of East Rowan High School and Lenoir Rhyne College. She began her teaching career in 1971 at Corriher Lipe Junior High where she taught language arts to seventh, eighth, and ninth graders. Cathy completed her career at East Rowan High School in the English department. She was also active in her church, Wittenberg Lutheran Church as a choir member and Sunday school teacher. She was known for her hand painted Christmas ornaments given to the children of the church. Cathy volunteered with the Brown-Fisher Association and Meals on Wheels; she was kind and generous with her time and talents and loved by many. Cathy is survived by cousins, James Charles Fisher and wife Ann of Kannapolis, Annie Seaford of Salisbury, Roberta Kesler and husband Donnie of Matthews, and Polly Torbush of Hickory. The family will greet friends and relatives on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, in the Wittenburg Lutheran Church , Granite Quarry, NC, with Rev. Kyle Bates and Rev. John Woodard officiating. Burial will follow in the Wittenberg Lutheran Church Cemetery . In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wittenberg Lutheran Church PO Box 345 Granite Quarry, NC 28072. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Kirchin family. Online condolences may be made at

