C.C. Caskey, Jr., 92, of Faith, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Salisbury. He was born May 20, 1926, in Rowan County to the late C.C. and Ena Earnhardt Caskey. Mr. Caskey was a 1944 graduate of Granite Quarry High School before volunteering for military service. He was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving in World War II from 1944 to 1946. Mr. Caskey worked for Southern Railway, Quality Auto Parts and retired from Rouzer Motor Parts after more than 40 years where he worked the parts counter, mixing paint, and then manned a delivery route. He was gifted with his hands, from repairing watches to fixing-up cars. He had a passion for racing and thoroughly enjoyed camping with the Eastern Rowan Camping Club. Mr. Caskey was a lifelong member of Faith Lutheran Church in Faith that he helped build and where he served as the head usher for many years. He was also an active member of Faith American Legion Post 327, that he also helped construct. Mr. Caskey was a devoted Faith Fourth of July volunteer and always looked forward to the Sunday that kicked-off the celebration. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Barger “Dot” Caskey. Mr. Caskey is survived by sons, Lynn C. Caskey and wife Janet of Concord, Jerrell “J.C” Caskey of Faith; grandchildren, Brandon Caskey and wife Brandi, Leah Benfield and husband Daniel and Jarrett Caskey and wife Abby; great-grandchildren, Townes Caskey, Cannon Benfield, Audrey Lynn Benfield, Elise Benfield and Jordan Caskey; and sisters, Peggy Wardell and Elaine Todd. Visitation & Service: The family will greet friends and relatives on Saturday, May 11, 2019, 9-10:45 a.m. in Faith Lutheran Church-Family Life Center, Faith. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, in Faith Lutheran Church with Rev. Randy Drafts officiating. Burial will take place in Faith Lutheran Church Cemetery with military graveside rites by the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard and the United States Navy. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church Capital Improvements and Repairs Fund, P.O. Box 669, Faith, NC 28041. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Caskey family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 10, 2019