Cecelia “Cece” Hallman Fuller, 79, of Salisbury, NC passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at The Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks. Cece was born October 15, 1940 in Salisbury, NC to the late Polly and Frank Monroe and attended Boyden High School and Lenoir Rhyne College. Cece worked for Salisbury Motor Company as the parts manager and was well known for her cake baking skills. Cece was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Salisbury. Cece was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph “Sonny” Hallman, Jr., the loving father of her four children in July 1985; her second husband Robert Fuller in November 2018 and her granddaughter, Lilith Martin in 2010. Surviving is her son, Brian Hallman (Kathy) of Asheville, NC; daughters, Laura Ingram (Tommy); Traci Tipton (Greg) and Kellie Martin all of Salisbury, NC; brothers, Bill Monroe of Salisbury, NC and Bobby Monroe (Sandy) of Winston Salem, NC; and sister, Linda Waller (Don) of Conway, SC. Also surviving are her eight grandchildren: Jesse May Boswell (Evan), Joseph Hallman, Nicholas Hallman, Hunter Ingram, Carson Ingram, Allison Tipton, Mitchell Tipton and Kylie Reese Martin. The family would like to thank Dr. Chet Amin and staff, Trinity Oaks and Elmcroft (Carillon) for the loving care of Cece. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Wednesday (Mar. 11) at Summersett Funeral Home with a Memorial service following at 7 PM in Summersett Memorial Chapel. Pastor Mike Robinson will conduct the service. A private burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The , Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209 or Novant Health Hospice, 1229 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving Cece's family. Online condolences may be made at

