Cecil Ray Fisher, 96, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Novant Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. He was born May 2, 1924 in Rowan County to the late Lewis and Helen Trexler Fisher. Mr. Fisher graduated from Rockwell High School and North Carolina State University with a degree in Textiles. Cecil worked as a Superintendent for Cannon Mills over 40 years. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church. Mr. Fisher served in the United States Army, receiving two Purple Hearts, the Bronze Star, and earned his commission's on the battlefield. He retired as a second lieutenant from the Army. Cecil was inducted into the North Carolina Veterans Hall of Fame in 2019 in Charlotte. He was very proud of his family, church, and his country. In addition to his parents, Cecil was preceded in death by his brothers, John Fisher and Carnell Fisher. Cecil is survived by his wife Mary Barringer Fisher; two daughters, Beverly Fisher Smith of Salisbury, and Sarah Malinda Bollinger of Akin, SC; two grandsons, Jeremy Bollinger of Newland, GA, and Travis Martin Hicks of Raleigh; two granddaughters, Jennie Bollinger Hyde of Wake Forest, and Leigh Smith Greene of Oak Island. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be at Salisbury National Cemetery, with military honors provided by the NC National Guard and the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, PO Box 486, Rockwell, NC, 28138. His family would like to thank caregiver Linda Troutman, along with long-time friends Alyce Huffman, Jerry & Amy Windish, and the staff and caregivers at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House for their loving care and compassion. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Fisher family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
