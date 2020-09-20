Chad Allen Shive, 45, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. He had been seriously ill for two weeks, from heart surgery and kidney disease that had started over three years ago. Born in Concord on August 24, 1975, he was the son of Phyllis Bates Shive and the late Randy Allen Shive. Chad graduated from South Rowan High School and attended Central Piedmont Community College for two years. He worked in land surveying and design surveying for over 22 years. In addition to his father, Chad was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Rachel and John Shive; maternal grandparents, William C. and Edna Bates; uncles, Darrell Shive, Bill Bates and Jimmy Bates; aunt, Dorothy Arlene Foster. Those left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Dayton Jon Shive Randolph of Lyman, S.C. and Carson Allen Shive of the home in Salisbury; two sisters, Gina Lynne Dawson (Richard) of China Grove, and Susan Michelle Doyle (Michael) of Salisbury; extended family, Tamala Shive Randolph (Gar), mother of Dayton Jon Shive Randolph and Kelly Shive Moore (mother of Carson Shive); niece, Tori Dawson Cobb (Ben) of New Bern; nephew, Alex Stewart of Salisbury. Glenn Kiser Hospice House has been a great and friendly place for our family. We just want to thank the employees for their caring attitude. The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to Lyerly Funeral Home for being there for our family. Service: A private memorial service was held at West Lawn Memorial Park on September 12, 2020, with the Rev. Steve Holshouser officiating. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Shive family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
.