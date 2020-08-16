Charles Albert Furr, Jr., 77, of Chula Vista, Calif., died Monday evening, Aug. 10, at home in the company of close friends. Charles, known as “Chuck” to some of his California friends and “June” to his North Carolina family, requested his body be donated to the University of California-San Diego Medical School as a tribute to his medical providers. Charles was born Nov. 28, 1942, in Rowan County, NC, and was the son of the late Charles Albert Furr, Sr., and Sadie Riddle Furr. He was preceded in death by his son Wayne. He is survived by two brothers, Gordon and Neil Furr; sisters, Jo Ella Earnhardt and Mary Susan Barry; his beloved aunt Frances Brinkley; a host of cousins; and special friend, Andrea LaValley. Following his graduation from Boyden High School (now Salisbury High) in Salisbury, NC, Charles joined the United States Coast Guard. After graduating from boot camp in Cape May, NJ, he was assigned to the USCGC Pontchartrain operating out of Long Beach California. It was there he developed his love of law enforcement and the open sea. After fulfilling his military service, he joined the National City Police Department in the San Diego metropolitan area as a patrol officer and eventually became a homicide detective and police lieutenant. He took great joy in providing unforgettable and educational “ride-a-longs” around the National City area through a special police department program. After retirement from the police force in 1991, he was hired to provide security at Chula Vista Marina where he resided on his sailing craft. He loved his work and continued with it as long as he could during his illness. He greatly enjoyed downloading and reading literature on his Kindle. He was also a tinkerer, which began, to his father's consternation, with disassembling but not reassembling lawnmowers. He later tinkered successfully with a collection of antique radios, an avocation passed on to him by his father. He loved taking care of his Shelties, the late Nipper 1 and Nipper 2; and later Sadie, his friend's cocker spaniel. The family wishes to express appreciation to Charles's doctors, nurses and other medical providers at the University of California San Diego – Medical School Radiology and the Kaiser Clinic whose efforts gave him extended quality time; and to his special friend Andrea LaValley who cared and comforted him throughout his illness.



