Charles “Barry” Torrence, 7/15/41 – 3/27/20 With gracious peace, Barry Torrence passed away on March 27, 2020. He was 78 years old. Barry was the son of the late Charles and Sally Torrence. He is survived by the love of his life and best friend, his loving wife of 44 years, Loraine Battle Torrence, his children, Scott (Donna), Chas (Meg) and Brittain (Eric), and his much-adored grandchildren, Charlie, Battle, Miller, Weller and Wills. A native of Salisbury, North Carolina, Barry was a proud graduate of North Carolina State University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Textile Technology and was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. His expertise in carpet textiles guided his long career. Barry was the Director of Technical Services at the Carpet and Rug Institute in Dalton for many years. Ultimately, he started his own company, Torrence and Associates. One of Barry's most treasured clients was the Orlando Airport where he worked to enhance flooring for several years. They continued to seek his recommendation and advice, even being one of the last texts exchanged on the day he died. But Barry was so much more than a businessman. Friends remember Barry as the quiet man in the corner with the big smile. People gravitated around him because they knew they'd find a welcoming man who enjoyed good conversation and who truly wanted to know your story. He loved fishing as a younger man, and golf as he grew older. He adored his dogs and cats, enjoyed the NY Times crossword puzzles, and in recent years took up painting under the direction of his dear friend and teacher, Caroline Cook. Barry loved the beach and watching the shrimp boats and birds with his binoculars. He loved and watched every NC State athletic event possible. He loved his friends and their monthly “lunch bunch” gatherings. Barry celebrated the end of each day with a good martini and a glass of red wine…with ice! It was his thing. Barry found meaning in his life through his family. Barry and Loraine never missed a soccer game, whether in Chattanooga or Roanoke, VA or a dance recital. However, truth be told, if the recital was at the Tivoli, during intermission you would likely find Mr. and Mrs. Torrence having a cocktail in the Read House bar. Barry welcomed everyone to join him on Torrence Hill at Baylor, where he sat on his stool and watched so many, many games. The only requisite was that you had to stay positive. Barry didn't allow negative talk. Barry and Loraine enjoyed many wonderful evenings volunteering at the Riverbend VIP barge and beer tent. Barry's easy charm and kind smile won the friendship of many celebrities throughout the years. The Torrence home was often filled with the friends of their children and they all adored Barry, in spite of his loud footsteps that would wake everyone up way too early! A man who loved his religion and church, Barry was a member of St. Jude Parish for many years where he faithfully served as both a Eucharistic Minister and Usher. In recent years, Barry's illness got to him and he could no longer “do it all.” But to the end, the time spent with his loving grandchildren was all that he needed. At his knees, they knew they could talk together, paint together or just be together. And they knew that with “Papa Bear”, who had those loving, gleaming eyes, there would always be popcorn to share. Rest easy Papa Bear, and thank you for the memories. A celebration of life will be planned at a later time. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in Barry's memory be made to: St. Jude School, 930 Ashland Terrace, Chattanooga, TN 37415. Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4506 Hixson Pike, Hixson (423) 531-3975.

