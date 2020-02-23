Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Bostic. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Lee “Chili Bean” Bostic, 82, of China Grove went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at his residence following a period of declining health. Charles was born Oct. 8, 1937 in Cabarrus County, a son of the late Solomon Colon Bostic and Julia Rogers Bostic. He enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and spending time with his family and his canine companion Dolly. He served as assistant chief of the Enochville Volunteer Fire Dept. He was a member of the CB community for many years and was known as “Chili Bean.” Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years, Cora Sechler Bostic of the home; two daughters, Pam Utley of Mooresville and Kim Lambert (David) of Kannapolis; four grandchildren, Dallus Pope (Leo), Dakotah Lambert, Michelle Campbell and Jerid Campbell; and five great-grandchildren also survive. Visitation and Service: Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Rev. Roger Bostic. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park, China Grove with military graveside rites. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the funeral. At other times they will be at the residence. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Online condolences may be sent to

Charles Lee “Chili Bean” Bostic, 82, of China Grove went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at his residence following a period of declining health. Charles was born Oct. 8, 1937 in Cabarrus County, a son of the late Solomon Colon Bostic and Julia Rogers Bostic. He enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and spending time with his family and his canine companion Dolly. He served as assistant chief of the Enochville Volunteer Fire Dept. He was a member of the CB community for many years and was known as “Chili Bean.” Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years, Cora Sechler Bostic of the home; two daughters, Pam Utley of Mooresville and Kim Lambert (David) of Kannapolis; four grandchildren, Dallus Pope (Leo), Dakotah Lambert, Michelle Campbell and Jerid Campbell; and five great-grandchildren also survive. Visitation and Service: Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23, at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Rev. Roger Bostic. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park, China Grove with military graveside rites. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the funeral. At other times they will be at the residence. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close