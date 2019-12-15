Charles “Chuck” Newton Campbell, 95, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Salisbury's Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House surrounded by his family. Spending most of his adult life as a resident of Winston-Salem, he and his wife moved to Salisbury in 2013. Chuck graduated from Carrboro High School and enlisted at age 17 in the US Navy where he went on to become the youngest Naval Aviator at the time. He flew many missions in the F6F-5 Hellcat fighter and Curtiss SB2C Helldiver off the USS Hancock in the World War II Pacific theater. His love of flying continued his whole life and he flew many hours in military and general civilian aircraft. On June 28, 1947, he married his sweetheart, Mary Clair Walker. Chuck retired from Western Electric after which he and Mary enjoyed traveling throughout the country in their RV for general site-seeing enjoyment as well as for the Mobil Missionary Assistance Program. At 85 years young, Chuck started building a Pietenpol Air Camper in his garage. This, along with camping and beach trips with his family brought him great joy. He was a member of Grace Bible Church and his Christian faith was the center of his life; he spent his life sharing his core beliefs of faith, love and joy. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Mary; his parents, William Ransom and Flossie Campbell; a son, Timothy Campbell; his brother, WR Campbell Jr.; his sister, Ouida Taylor; and a grandson, Maj. Ian Brinkley, USMC. He is survived by his brother, James Campbell (Nancy) of Carrboro; his children, Deborah Shannon Brinkley (David) of Salisbury, Donald Campbell (Sylvia) of Wichita, Kan., Pamela Parrish (Bill) of Advance, Charles Campbell Jr. (Suzanne) of Kernersville and Joel Campbell (Kimberly Dawn) of Pilot Mountain. A loving grandfather to Damon Brinkley (Erin), Mark Brinkley (Claire), Amanda Parrish, Brian Parrish, Shaun Parrish, Matthew Campbell, Laura Rhoades (Josh), Andrew Campbell (Bethany), David Campbell (Megan) and Max Campbell. He is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation and Service: Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, at Grace Bible Church with burial to follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Grace Bible Church, 3904 Woodview Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 15, 2019