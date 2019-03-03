Mr. Charles “Charlie” Ray Morgan Sr., 87, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. Mr. Morgan was born May 17, 1931 in Cabarrus County. He was a son of the late William Howard Morgan Sr. and Eva Leigh Wilson Morgan. Charlie was a graduate of J.W. Cannon High School, Class of 1950. Mr. Morgan was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served in the Korean War. Charlie was a member of Grace Covenant Church and former member of the Cabarrus Art Guild. He enjoyed painting, woodworking, building models of old churches and homes, gardening and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Wood and Mildred Burkette; and brother, Bill Morgan Jr. Mr. Morgan is survived by his wife, Frances “Punky” Cranford Morgan; daughter, Cindi Morgan Harrington of Concord; son, Charles Ray “Chuck” Morgan Jr. and wife Dawn of Kannapolis; four grandchildren, Ron Harrington and wife Susan of Harmony, Seth Jones of Raleigh, Holly Morgan of Kannapolis and Heather Brockwell and husband Ricky of Asheville; and two great-grandchildren, Morgan Harrington and Landon Brockwell. Service: A funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Glynn Weatherby III will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis with Military Honors provided by Cabarrus County Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation: The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Monday at Lady's Funeral Home. Memorials: Memorials may be sent to Grace Covenant Church, 1000 North Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis, NC 28083 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. The family wishes to thank Kindred Home Health and the staff at Tucker Hospice House for the care given to Charlie. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Morgan. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Charlie Ray Morgan Sr..
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2131
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 3, 2019