On Thursday, January 23rd, 2020, Charles “Chuck” Robert Dunlap transitioned to a state of peace and went to his heavenly home. He was a beloved brother, family member, friend, and teacher of music to many. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred McCormick Dunlap and Turner Dunlap. Left to cherish his memory are his two sisters, Charlotte Dunlap of the home, and Janet Dunlap Miller of Pennsylvania. Charles was born on December 6th, 1935 in Meridian, Mississippi. He spent his first year of college at The University of Kentucky then transferred to East Tennessee State University where he graduated with a B.A. in Music. He also served our country in the U.S. Army during his time at East Tennessee State University. Charles was a faithful steward to God. He used his talent to serve many churches in Rowan County over the years by leading worship through music. His passion was helping to foster a love of music in others spending 40 plus years in public education carrying out his vision. Mr. Dunlap was beloved by the entire North Rowan community as a long-time band and choral director. He gave the “gift” of music to hundreds, if not thousands of students and was known for his compassion and strong will. He taught that excellence could be achieved through hard work and dedication, thus establishing a sense of pride within students for their accomplishments. After retiring Charles focused on caring for family, spending many enjoyable years living in New Orleans. After Hurricane Katrina Charles returned back to Salisbury where he spent his remaining years welcoming family and friends into his home with open arms. Our hearts are full of wonderful memories and lessons taught by Mr. Charles Dunlap, he is greatly missed. Service: A celebration of life will be fittingly held at North Rowan High School Auditorium on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at 2pm. Memorials: Flowers may be sent to NRHS auditorium for the 2 pm service or donations made to North Rowan Band Boosters, earmarked Mr. Dunlap. 300 N. Whitehead Ave, Spencer NC 28159 Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Dunlap family. Online condolences may be made at

