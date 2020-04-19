Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Dennis Cookie Turner Jr.. View Sign Service Information Davie Funeral Service 416 Valley Road Mocksville , NC 27028 (336)-751-3111 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles “Cookie” Dennis Turner Jr., 60, passed peacefully in his home on April 14, 2020 in Woodleaf, NC. Cookie was born October 4, 1959, in Middle Sex Co., NJ, the son of Charles Dennis Turner Sr. and Verna Ridenhour Turner. He is preceded in death by wife Diana Lynn (Meadows) Turner, a granddaughter Adriana Marie Turner, brother Matthew Turner and a daughter-in-law Cynthia Baker Turner. Cookie graduated from W. Rowan High School, class of 1977. Later, he attended RCCC Community College and graduated in 2012. Cookie worked in retail sales as a clerk for ABC Florida. Cookie attended the Woodleaf Baptist Church. Cookie is survived by parents Charles Dennis Turner Sr. and Verna Ridenhour Turner, a son Charles Dennis Turner III of Woodleaf, NC, brothers Stanley Turner (Shirley) of Egg Harbor, NJ, Richard Turner of Salisbury, NC, sisters Marie Parnell of Winston-Salem, NC, Wanda Michaels of Mocksville, NC, and grandchildren Sean Turner and Madison Turner. The family will have a private service for Cookie at Woodleaf Baptist Church on Saturday April 18, 2020 at 1:00PM, the service will be officiated by Pastor Chris Williams. A graveside service will follow at the Liberty United Methodist Church Cemetery for burial. Davie Funeral Services of Mocksville are honored to serve the family.

