I am so very sad to hear of the passing of my dear friend Eddy. We were classmates and fellow Lee Singers at Lee in the late 60's. We sang together in a trio with Ken Maddox. Great memories! Eddy was a musical genius and a very talented man. More than that he was a wonderful Christian brother and friend. Nancy, we are praying for you and the family that the Lord will comfort your hearts and give you peace. God bless you.



Dwain & Patsy Kline

Milton, Florida



