Charles Frederick James, "Charlie", 75, of Salisbury died November 21, 2020 at the Kiser Hospice House after a rapid decline due to a tough fight with cancer. Born in Boston to the late Arnold Burleigh James and Alice Magnuson James, he was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Stephen Arnold James, and is survived by his nephew Brian James and wife Wendy and their two sons Benjamin and Noah of Wilmington, niece Elizabeth James Norris and husband Brian and their children Callie and Owen of High Point, and cousin Richard Joslin and wife Anne of Carolina Beach. After WWII, his parents moved south. Charlie graduated from South Mecklenburg High in Charlotte in 1963, and later moved to Salisbury. He enlisted in the US Navy and served during the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1969 aboard the USS Neptune and on the island of Guam. He left the Navy with the rank of Radioman-3. Returning to Salisbury, Charlie worked for Hughes Plumbing Supply until he retired. He was the sole care-giver for his mother until she died in 2007. Leading a mostly quiet life and being a voracious reader, he accumulated a large library of books on military history, in which he had a lifelong interest. Playing strategic military board games was one of his passions. Charlie was quick-witted and genuinely funny. A mesmerizing story teller, he would frequently weave his knowledge of politics, the military, religion, history, and current events into a fascinating and entertaining tapestry. He never hesitated to voice his opinions on matters political, religious, ethical and especially historical. He will be greatly missed. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the James family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
.