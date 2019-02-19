Charles H. Fulton Jr., age 57, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. He was born to Charles H. Fulton Sr. and Alice Louise Smith on Oct. 22, 1961 and was preceded in death by both. He was educated in Rowan County Schools and received his diploma. He worked in Metal fabrication for Major Wire Corporation and 84 Lumber in Concord. He was gifted with a talent for music and was employed as a church organist and choir director. He led music ministries for many congregations throughout Rowan County. His faith knew no bounds as he was called to serve congregations of: Baptist, Methodist and Lutheran faith. In music, all faiths are united singing praises to the Lord. Presently, he was providing music leadership to his home church Gloria Dei Lutheran, Salisbury and second home church, Holy Cross Lutheran, Mocksville. He was married to the love of his life, Cynthia Ann Hall for 37 years. They have a son, Joshua Caleb Fulton who lives at the home. Charles was very proud of Caleb and loved him dearly. Service & Visitation: A celebration of life service will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran, 1908 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144 on Saturday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. The family will host a visitation beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday in the church fellowship hall. Memorials may be sent to Gloria Dei or Holy Cross Lutheran churches. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Fulton family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles H. Fulton Jr..
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 19, 2019