Charles Henderson Lentz, 85 of Rockwell went to meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on April 15, 2020 after a period of declining health. Charles was born October 25, 1934 to the late William and Ora Troutman Lentz from Cabarrus County. Besides his family, Charles had a love for Music, Carpentry and his Church, Phaniels Baptist Church, where he served faithfully as the Choir Director for over 30 years and was currently the church Treasurer, a position he held for 40 years. His love for music went back to his childhood days when his father and brothers would play music together. One of his greatest musical accomplishments was learning the steel guitar. He began honing his carpentry skills at an early age and when he worked in Cannon Mill's Carpentry Shop and then became a Job Forman for Troutman Homes of Concord, where he supervised home building for over 35 years. To further his carpentry skills he started his own cabinet shop on the side where he built custom cabinets for Troutman's houses and for the public. Once he retired from home building, he continued to build cabinets until 2008. He served his country as a Staff Sargent in the US Army. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Ray and Earl Lentz. Those left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife and caregiver of 61 years, Maxine Sloop Lentz, his daughter, Debbie Morgan (Chuck) of Rockwell; his son, Greg Lentz (Jill) of Salisbury; a sister, Minnie Menius (Marvin); Grandchildren, Tyler (Becky) and Nathan Morgan, Alyce and Henderson Lentz and 3 Great Grand Children. Service: Due to the mandate from Governor Cooper as of March 14, 2020, a Private Family Service will be held at Phaniels Baptist Church. Memorial: In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Phaniels Baptist Church, 2685 Phaniel Church Rd, Rockwell, NC 28138 or Hearts with Hands , PO Box 6444, Asheville, NC 28816 or Hearts with

