Charles Henry Aeurback, age 68, the best All-American car mechanic in Faith, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at NOVANT-Rowan Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Charlie was born and raised in Faith and was the son of the late Herbert and Edith Auerback. Charlie, more affectionately known as “Uncle Cha” was a Chevy loving NASCAR fan who spent 40 years working at Bost Tune-Up as a mechanic after graduating from East Rowan High School. Charlie has been a lifelong member of Organ Lutheran Church in Salisbury. Uncle Cha loved his great nieces and loved to moonlight as one of Santa's elves around the holidays. He could fix anything you placed in front of him. The only thing he loved as much as his family were Chevy cars and QVC. Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Darlene Lopez (Willie Lopez) and their children, Will Lopez, Matt Lopez, and Christina Kaemmerlen (Joe) along with his favorite three great nieces, Isabelle, Abby and Audrey. Service: Graveside service for Uncle Cha to honor his life will be on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:30am at Organ Lutheran Church Cemetery in Salisbury officiated by Rev. Tom Corbell. Memorials: The family has requested that you kindly remember Uncle Cha with memorials in his honor to Organ Lutheran Church, Steeple Fund, 1515 Organ Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.advantagelandis.com
. Advantage Funeral and Cremation-Landis is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Aeurback.