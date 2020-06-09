Charles Henry White
Charles Henry White, 87, of Winston-Salem, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. A graveside service for Charles Henry White will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00pm at Christiana Lutheran Church Cemetery, Salisbury. Military rites will be provided by the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard, and Masonic rites by Winston-Salem Lodge #167. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date at Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 West Fifth Street, Winston-Salem, NC. Mr. White's full obituary was published in the Salisbury Post on April 7, 2020. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the White family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
