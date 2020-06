Charles Henry White, 87, of Winston-Salem, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. A graveside service for Charles Henry White will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2:00pm at Christiana Lutheran Church Cemetery, Salisbury. Military rites will be provided by the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard, and Masonic rites by Winston-Salem Lodge #167. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date at Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 West Fifth Street, Winston-Salem, NC. Mr. White's full obituary was published in the Salisbury Post on April 7, 2020. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the White family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com