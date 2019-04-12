Charles Herman “Buddy” Sechler, 94, of China Grove went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 8, 2019 at his residence. Death was unexpected. Buddy was born June 3, 1924 in Cabarrus County, a son of the late James Wertz Sechler and Carrie Combs Sechler. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Tanner Sechler on Oct. 15, 2012. They were married Dec. 25, 1945. He was also preceded in death by a son, Charles Steven Sechler on Oct. 23, 2009; a son-in-law, Danny Sosomon on July 4, 2010; and a great-granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Sechler in December 2015. He is the last of eight siblings. Buddy was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving during World War II. He was a survivor of D-Day, landing on Omaha Beach. He later served in France and Germany including the Battle of the Bulge. For his service, he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, American Theater Campaign Medal and the EAMET Campaign Medal with Five Bronze Service Stars. Buddy retired from Western Electric where he worked in the shipping and receiving department with 30 years of service. He was an avid coin collector. He dearly loved his family. Family members left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Tonya S. Sossoman of China Grove; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a daughter-in-law, June Ann Sechler. Services & Visitation: Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Rev. Rick Adams. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum with military graveside rites conducted by the Rowan County Veteran's Council and the North Carolina National Guard. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the funeral service. Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Herman Buddy Sechler.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2222
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 12, 2019