Charles Honeycutt
1944 - 2020
Charles “Charlie” Henry Honeycutt, 76, of Mt. Ulla, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Trinity Oaks in Salisbury. Charlie was born on March 5, 1944 in Iredell County to the late Chester Washington Honeycutt and Mabel Yost Honeycutt. Charlie was a big man with an even bigger heart. He was full of life, love and energy and would go out of his way to help anyone out. He was quick-witted and always had a sense of humor. Charlie loved guns and won many trophies for turkey shooting. He also loved classic cars and very proud of his yellow 1972 Chevy Truck. He was formerly a volunteer firefighter at West Rowan Fire Department. He was retired since 2009. Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 52 years, Linda Deal Honeycutt; son, Craig Honeycutt and wife, Christina; brother, Tommy Honeycutt and wife Brenda, and sister, Becky Barton and husband Walt, who will all miss him dearly. Service: Due to the family's concern for the safety of others, services will remain private at this time. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Oaks, 820 Klumac Rd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 3, 2020.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
