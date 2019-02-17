Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Irvin Lewis. View Sign

Charles Irvin Lewis, 80, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. He was born April 11, 1938 in Rowan County, to the late John and Mary Starnes Lewis. He retired from the textile industry and attended Eastside Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brother, Pete Lewis and sister, Alice Lewis Hendon. Charles is survived by his wife Mary Ruth Lewis, whom he married July 13, 1957; daughter, Susan Lewis of Salisbury; son, Christopher (Kathy) Lewis of Salisbury; and brother, George (Maria) Lewis of Salisbury. Visitation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, 2-3 p.m. at Eastside Baptist Church, Salisbury. Service: The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in the Eastside Baptist Church, Salisbury, with George Lewis and CJ Riddle, conducting the service and Jim Beck providing the eulogy. Burial will take place in the Eastside Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Eastside Baptist Church, 370 Trexler Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Lewis family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Powles Funeral Home, Inc.

913 West Main Street

Rockwell , NC 28138

(704) 279-7241 Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 17, 2019

