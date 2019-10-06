Charles Jeffrey Surratt, age 63, of Salisbury passed away Thurday, October 3, 2019 at his residence. Jeff was born October 10, 1955 in Salisbury the son of Ruth Cauble Surratt of Salisbury and the late Charles Homer Surratt. He was a 1974 graduate of West Rowan High School and attended Rowan Cabarrus Community College. Big Dawg worked for Schneider Electric as a sales manager. He enjoyed spending time with his friends at Lake Norman Shag club. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed yardwork and working in the garden. He was a dedicated Oklahoma Sooner and Clemson Tiger fan. Those left to cherish his memories in addition to his mother and his wife Sandra Callaway Surratt whom he married October 15, 1977; brother Michael Surratt (Sarah) of Salisbury; nephews Bryan Surratt of Concord, Patrick Surratt (Jennifer) of Linwood and Jonathan Preslar (Michelle) of Lexington, MO. Visitation: 6-8:00 PM Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home. Service: 12 Noon, Monday, October 7, 2019 at Summersett Memorial Chapel conducted by Rev. Carol Hallman with entombment to follow at Rowan Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Ellen Taylor Foundation for Junior Shaggers, PO Box 4501, N. Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 or to Faithful Friends, 220 Grace Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Surratt family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneral home.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 6, 2019