Charles “Keith” Lippard, 68, of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born January 3, 1952 in Salisbury, NC to the late Edgar Earl Lippard and Ruth Bost Lippard. Keith was 1970 graduate of West Rowan High School and a 1972 graduate of Rowan Cabarrus Community College. He owned and operated Lippard Garage Doors and was a member of Sons of Confederate Veterans. Keith was also a devoted member of Franklin Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. In his spare time, he enjoyed building things for his family and church. He also loved racing go-karts and slot cars, but most of all enjoyed spending time with those he loved. Above all, he was a devoted follower of Christ, loving husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his parents, Keith was preceded in death by his grandson, Nathan Spry Lippard. Keith is survived by his wife, Cheryl Lippard; daughter, Erin Lippard Myers and husband, Jake; sons, Jonathan Lippard and wife, Stephanie; Chris Lippard; Josh Lippard and wife, Lexi; grandchildren, Davis and Kyndal Myers; Isaac, Tyler, Hannah, and Misha Lippard; brothers, Gary Lippard and wife, Pam; Dana Lippard and wife, Susan; and a sister, Vickie Underwood and husband, Dale. Arrangements: The family will receive friends on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 6pm-8pm at Franklin Baptist Church, 3810 US-601, Salisbury, NC 28147. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 3pm at Franklin Baptist Church. Memorials may be made to Franklin Baptist Church c/o Charles Keith Lippard family. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Lippard family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com
.