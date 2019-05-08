Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Kenneth Ingram. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:45 AM First United Methodist Church Salisbury , NC View Map Funeral 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church Salisbury , NC View Map Burial 2:30 PM Floral Gardens Cemetery High Point , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Kenneth Ingram, 90, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Glen A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. Born Jan. 8, 1929 in High Point, he was the son of Archie C. Ingram and Anna Whitstein Ingram. Kenneth was educated in the High Point City Schools and High Point College (now High Point University) where he was a member of Lamba Chi Alpha Fraternity. His military service was in the 540th Field Artillery Battalion of the United States Army in the Korean conflict with the rank of Sergeant First Class while stationed at Fort Bragg and France. He married Joyce Spencer Kearns on June 14, 1953. In his early years, he was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church in High Point. While serving there as chairman of the Board of Stewards, he presented a proposal for the church to merge with College Village United Methodist Church. This passed, and the two churches became known as College Village United Methodist Church. He was employed for 40 years at Wachovia Bank and Trust Company where he worked the first 18 years in High Point in the positions of field representative, credit manager and assistant manager in the Time Payment Department. He was transferred to Salisbury in 1971 serving as Vice President and Sales Finance Manager. In 1974-1975 he was named Campaign Chairman for Rowan County United Way after serving in various areas of the organization. The Salisbury Jaycees named him Boss of the Year in 1976. For seven years he was a board member of the Tri County Mental Health Agency. Later he was elected chairman of the Piedmont Behavioral Health Care Board and Chairman of the Board of the Daymark Recovery Services which he helped organize and develop for a five county area. Kenneth was an avid golfer with two holes in one to his credit. While a member of First United Methodist Church, Salisbury, he served as President of the Friendship Sunday School Class, President of the Methodist Connection, assistant church treasurer, Chairman of the Finance Committee, member of the church council and a member of the Staff-Parish Committee. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Norris Ingram; and sister, Ila Mae Ingram Canter. Survivors include his wife of 65 years; son, Gary Kenneth Ingram of Salisbury; daughter, Cheryl Ingram Barefoot-Whitley (Steve) of Rockwell; grandsons, Dr. Travis Alan Barefoot of Asheville and Austin Dean Barefoot of Greensboro; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation & Service: Visitation will be Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Salisbury, followed by the funeral at 11 a.m. at the church. Conducted by the Rev. Dr. Mark Conforti, the Rev. Steve Haines, and the Rev. Stacie Lundy. Burial will be at Floral Gardens Cemetery in High Point at 2:30 p.m. Memorials: Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to First United Methodist Church, 217 S. Church St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Ingram family. Online condolences may be made at

